Teacher’s Assistant Charged with Multiple Child Pornography Crimes

LITTLE ROCK— A teacher’s assistant has been arrested and charged with production of child pornography. Augustus “Gus” Shenker, 21, was charged in a criminal complaint on May 19, 2021. He was arrested today and will be arraigned this week before United States Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray.

On May 18, 2021, FBI agents arrested Shenker on a criminal complaint alleging transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Through the course of the investigation, law enforcement learned that Shenker has been employed as a teacher’s assistant at Miss Selma’s School in Little Rock since 2017. On May 18, 2021, Shenker was released on conditions of bond, but the investigation continued, and based on new information, federal prosecutors filed a second criminal complaint charging him with production of child pornography.

The FBI is seeking to identify potential victims in this case. Anyone with additional information to report about Augustus Shenker can call the FBI at 501-221-9100.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Joan Shipley and Kristin Bryant.

A criminal complaint only contains allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.