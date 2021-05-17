Southern Miss Awards Degrees at spring 2021 Commencements

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) awarded undergraduate, graduate and specialist degrees to more than 1,900 students graduating in the spring 2021 semester.

USM graduates from the local area include:

CARRIERE

Joseph Earl Jarrell Bachelor of Arts Selma Marie Newbill Bachelor of Arts Jade Rylee Long Bachelor of Fine Arts Steven Michael Gallodoro Jr. Bachelor of Science Alexis Elizabeth Lanier Bachelor of Science Merrick McEvoy Bachelor of Science Kaitlin Marie Rutledge Bachelor of Science MaKenzie Michelle Bean Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm Conner Kelly Holston Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm Rebecca Golden Lewis Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm London Signe Littlefield Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm Jamie Cheyanne Powell Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm Samantha Michelle Coblentz Master of Professional Account

LUMBERTON

Kayla Rachelle Hughes Bachelor of Science Jesse Andrew Walker Bachelor of Science Landon RayPapagiany Ware Bachelor of Science Mikaela Marie Bilbo Bachelor of Science in Nursing Kennedy Faith Owen Bachelor of Science in Nursing Kawuan Hart Master of Science Melissa Marie Knight Specialist in Education

MC HENRY

Jacob Lachner Bachelor of Science Mary Elaine Thurman Bachelor of Science Amanda Diaz Steele Master of Social Work

PERKINSTON

Kimberly Leanne Cordell Bachelor of Liberal Studies Dinah R. Bond Bachelor of Science Melinda Artemecia Parker Bachelor of Science Kristina Elizabeth Weaver Bachelor of Science Naomi Elizabeth Bond Fairley Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm Keith Jones Bachelor of Science in Nursing Joseph Lonnie Beall Bachelor of University Studies Summer Nicole Parker Master of Social Work

PICAYUNE

Sonia Dineice Mitchell Bachelor of Liberal Studies Tess Conaway Ball Bachelor of Science Andrew Jay Bates Bachelor of Science Madison Renee Bridges Bachelor of Science Cameron Travis Hawkins Bachelor of Science Samaria Olivia Lowe Bachelor of Science Ryan Moreaux Jr. Bachelor of Science Valerie Michelle Newkirk Bachelor of Science Danielle Ashley Rodriguez Bachelor of Science Kirsten Palmer Brunson Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm Ainsley McKay Happ Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm Casmira Lyn Kuhn Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm Ryan Norman Sherrer Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm Kenley Erin Morrison Bachelor of Science in Nursing Morgan Andrew Dragon Master of Public Health

POPLARVILLE

Lena Marie Kinder Bachelor of Arts Richard Dalton Traylor Bachelor of Arts Heidi Danielle Ashley Bachelor of Science Savannah Grace Miller Bachelor of Science Lindsey Marie Parrish Bachelor of Science Victoria Elise Percy Bachelor of Science Joseph Scott Smith Bachelor of Science Madison Alana Stanford Bachelor of Science Katrina Stilwell Bachelor of Science Courtney Brooke Taylor Bachelor of Science Willa Caitlin Sumrall Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm Joshua James Thomas Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm Zanaisha Z. Turner Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm

PURVIS

Austin Shelby Cannon Bachelor of Arts Jourdan Lindsay Green Bachelor of Arts Grace Victoria Kolbo Bachelor of Fine Arts Michael Conner Smith Bachelor of Fine Arts Noah Richard Albert Bachelor of Science Joshua Gallagher Bachelor of Science Allison Leigh Morgan Bachelor of Science Janna Blythe OSullivan Bachelor of Science Ally Lee Rhodes Bachelor of Science Beatriz Schueng Zancanela Bachelor of Science Ty Alan Stringer Sr. Bachelor of Science Madison Williford Bachelor of Science Dianna Joellen Bryant Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm Allison Hope Freeman Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm Destin Danielle Brock Bachelor of Science in Nursing Caroline Grace Patterson Hankins Bachelor of Science in Nursing Isabelle Maria McKellar Bachelor of Science in Nursing Mackenzie Brooke Piercy Bachelor of Social Work Shannon Smith Davis Master of Education Mollie Katherine Pardew Master of Education Ian Brant Vowell Master of Professional Account Carter Bradley Hankins Master of Science

WIGGINS

William Lane Burkes Bachelor of Science Cade Leolen Garrett Bachelor of Science Brooke Amber Shoemaker Bachelor of Science Lauren Nicole Williamson Bachelor of Science Graham Bailey Evans Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm

About The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is a comprehensive public research institution delivering transformative programs on campuses in Hattiesburg and Long Beach, at teaching and research sites in central and southern Mississippi, as well as online. Founded in 1910, USM is one of only 76 public universities in the nation to earn the Carnegie Foundation’s “higher research activity” designation for doctoral universities, and its robust research enterprise includes experts in ocean science and engineering, polymer science and engineering, and sport venue safety and security, among others. USM is also one of only 40 institutions in the nation accredited in theatre, art and design, dance and music. As an economic driver, USM generates an annual economic impact of more than $600 million across the state. USM welcomes a diverse student body of approximately 15,000, representing 71 countries, all 50 states, and every county in Mississippi. USM students have collected four Truman Scholarships and 35 National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowships, while also leading Mississippi with 21 Goldwater Scholarships, an honor that recognizes the next generation of great research scientists. Home to the Golden Eagles, USM competes in 16 Division I sports sponsored by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). For more information, visit usm.edu.