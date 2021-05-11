Softball Falls to UAB in the Final Game of the Regular Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Golden Eagles (22-31, 4-16 C-USA) fell to UAB (29-18, 15-5 C-USA) 5-0 Sunday afternoon in the Golden Eagles’ last game of the 2021 regular season.

The contest saw outstanding effort from Scottsdale, Ariz. native Morgan Leinstock who faced 18 batters through four innings.

Highlights

A competitive performance from the circle from sophomore Morgan Leinstock .

. Standup double by Cabot, Ark. native Heather Hill .

. Outstanding double 63 double play by freshman Maria Smith .

. A hit and a steal from centerfielder Destini Brown .

The Golden Eagles wrapped up the 2021 regular season in Birmingham and prepare for the off season.

