Siren test set for May 25, at 1 p.m. in city of Picayune

By Staff Report

Published 2:54 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

The Picayune Fire Department will conduct a test of the severe weather sirens on Tuesday, May 25, at 1 p.m.

Any residents who hear the siren at that time should keep in mind it is only a test. The test is expected to last about 30 seconds.

