Shea Langeliers Named AA-South Player of the Week

PEARL, MS – On Monday, Minor League Baseball announced that Mississippi Braves catcher Shea Langeliers was named the AA-South (formerly Southern League) Player of the Week. The award is the first by an M-Braves player this season.

Langeliers, the Atlanta Braves first-round selection (ninth overall) in the 2019 draft out of Baylor, capped his week on Sunday night with a walk-off single to give the M-Braves a fourth-straight victory, 2-1, over Montgomery. Over the week, the 22-year-old hit .421 (8-for-19) with two doubles, a home run, five RBI, five runs, and a .476/.684/1.160 slash line.

In a week in which the Braves went 5-1, Langeliers capped his week with his first professional grand slam on Thursday night in the third inning of a 7-6 win over the Biscuits. Langeliers is now among the league leaders in on-base percentage (5th, 403), slugging percentage (6th, .517), and OPS (6th, .920). Langeliers also shined defensively this week, catching 2-of-3 base-stealers and leads all of Double-A baseball by catching 9-of-18 opposing base-stealers while also pacing the level in double plays turned by a catcher (4) and fielding percentage (.994).

Overall this season, the No. 3 prospect for the Atlanta Braves is batting .259 with four home runs, three doubles, 10 RBI, 11 runs, and 12 walks through 19 games.

The M-Braves will have Memorial Day off on Monday the embark on a 12-game road trip to Pensacola and Biloxi, beginning at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday night. RHP Nolan Kingham (2-1, 4.43) is scheduled to start for the Braves against LHP Jake Eder (1-1, 0.45) for Pensacola. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm, and fans can listen live to the action on 103.9 WYAB.

