Roy Lee Poole

May 3, 2021

“And he saith unto them, Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.” Matthew 4:19 KJV

Though we will miss him greatly, we rejoice in Roy Lee Poole’s (November 17, 1947-April 26. 2021) triumphant return to his Heavenly Father.

Join us on May 8, 2021, at 10:00 – 12:00 viewing and services at 12:00 p.m. as we celebrate him, Roy Lee Poole’s life and the blessed promise of eternal life through Christ. Green Grove Baptist Church, 245 Todd Street, Poplarville, MS 39470. Pastor Joes Mark and Pastor Jimmy Richardson, Sr., will officiate.

Left to celebrate his victory of eternal life and cherish his memories are his beloved family: his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Nadine Poole; daughter, Starlett Denise Poole-Rhodes; son, Troy Lee Poole; grandchildren, Whitney (Biastille) Poole-Haywood, Trey L. Poole and Tomias Rhodes; 7 great grandchildren.

Interment will be in the Rose Park Cemetery, Poplarville, MS.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home