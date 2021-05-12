Robert Vance

And God shall wipe away all tears form their eyes;….. Revelation 21:4 KJV

On May 7, 2021, the rough waters that followed Robert Michael “Mike” Vance calmed on a beautiful day.

His family is at peace knowing he walks freely without pain. He is gone from our lives, but we will laugh with him and hug him again one day when it is our time.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother Margaret “Margie” Garrison Vance.

He is survived by his father Robert Rodney (Edna) Vance; his sisters: Vickie Vance Demarest and Kimberly Vance Lyons; his brother Kenneth Charles Vance and their loved ones.

He is also survived by his legacy, his wonderful children: Crystol Rivas, Robert Adam Vance, Caitlyn Breath and Amber Vance; as well as grandchildren whom he loved very much: Isabella Rivas, Cruz Rivas, Taz Rivas, Brandon Breath III and Logan Breath.

Please remember all of the funny and bigger than life moments Mike left with us all and please be comforted with his family knowing he peacefully rests.

Funeral Services for Robert Michael “Mike” Vance, 58, will be held at the Little Providence Baptist Church, 21150 Highway 43, Picayune, MS, 39466, in the Catahoula Community.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 12 noon; funeral service will begin at 12 noon.

The repast will be at the home of the Vance’s following the service.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.