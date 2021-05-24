Reynolds Cruises to NCAA Round of 32 with Straight Sets Win

ORLANDO, Fla. – No. 16 Finn Reynolds opened up the NCAA Singles Championship by winning 6-3, 6-3 versus BYU’s Sean Hill in the Round of 64 on Saturday. Reynolds advances to the Round of 32 on Monday. All rounds of the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships will be played at the USTA National Campus.

Oracle/ITA No. 16 ranked Finn Reynolds was the first individual to advance to the second round in the individual tournament. The Ole Miss All-SEC player squared off versus BYU’s Sean Hill in the only singles match on Saturday night. The match was played after the NCAA Women’s Team Championships Final, and was delayed for over two hours from its original 6:30 p.m. CT projected start time. Reynolds rolled to victory in under two hours, defeating Hill 6-3, 6-3. Reynolds held his serve in all games, and only trailed once in the match, 1-0 after the first game. Reynolds improved to 12-10 on the season and has earned back-to-back straight set wins.

After both Hill and Reynolds held serve in the first set, Reynolds broke Hill to take a 2-1 advantage. The two student-athletes went back-and-forth holding serve over the next five games and Reynolds extended his lead to 5-3. Reynolds then broke Hill’s serve again, this time to claim the first set, 6-3.

Reynolds served first to start the second set. Both players held serve across the first five games as Rebels took a 3-2 lead over Hill. Reynolds broke Hill’s serve to jump ahead 4-2 and extended the lead to 5-2 on his serve. Hill held to draw the second set to 5-3. Reynolds then won the next game on his serve to secure the set and match, 6-3, 6-3.

Reynolds’ Thoughts

“It was a good match, I think I played well and played good aggressive tennis. It was cool getting to see the girls’ final before the match and there were a lot of people there so it was pretty noisy. I served really well tonight and I stayed really focused. I just tried to get the job done, and am excited to play again on Monday. Getting an extra rest day will be good for me and I’ll be fully ready to go in the second round and also in doubles.”

Up Next

Reynolds will compete in the NCAA Singles Championships Round of 32 on Monday versus either Oracle/ITA No. 26 Trent Bryde (Georgia) or No. 124 Siphosothando Montsi (Illinois). Reynolds will also compete on Monday alongside Tim Sandkaulen as the No. 1 overall seed in the doubles tournament.

Sandkaulen and Nikola Slavic will be competing tomorrow in the first round for singles. Slavic will play at 9 a.m. CT versus No. 17 Luc Fomba (TCU) and Sandkaulen faces No. 9- August Holmgren (San Diego) at 3:30 p.m. CT.

