Records Recap and All-SEC Honors

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State track and field team has updated multiple sections of the record book this outdoor season after an unwanted hiatus from the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Post-SEC Championships, several student-athletes also earned All-SEC honors, the final of which were announced Wednesday.

Going into the NCAA postseason, we examine just how much has changed for the Bulldogs in terms of records and all-time top-five placements.

Records Recap: By the Numbers

So far this outdoor season, Bulldogs have broken three school records and six freshman records. In the all-time standings for Mississippi State, 17 events had a student-athlete move up from where they were previously or enter outright. Nine of those were made by freshmen, and 13 of them were done on the women’s side.

The Breakdown: Men’s

School Record Broken: Jesse Henderson, 110m Hurdles, 13.64

Freshman Record Broken: Jesse Henderson, 110m Hurdles, 13.64 Daniel Pepper, Discus, 50.80m Daniel Pepper, Hammer, 58.37m

Top-5 All-Time Movements: Jesse Henderson, 110m Hurdles, No. 1: 13.64 Chandler Underwood, 10,000m, No. 4: 29:58.36 Cameron Crump, Long Jump, No. 2: 7.93m Daniel Pepper, Hammer, No. 3: 58.37m DJ Jónsson, Javelin, No. 5: 78.66m



The Breakdown: Women’s

School Record Broken: Maddy Kish, Pole Vault, 4.08m Jhordyn Stallworth, Discus, 50.51m

Freshman Record Broken: Rosealee Cooper, 100m Hurdles, 13.10 Maddy Kish, Pole Vault, 4.08m Jhordyn Stallworth, Discus, 51.01m

Top-5 All-Time Movements: Rosealee Cooper, 100m Hurdles, No. 4: 13.10 Sydney Steely, 1500m, No. 5: 4:19.24 Sydney Steely, 3000m Steeplechase, No. 3: 10:04.95 Sylvia Russell, 3000m Steeplechase, No. 4: 10:14.26 Jada McDougle, Nykah Smith, Rosealee Cooper, Faith Gilbert, 4x100m Relay, No. 4: 45.06 Asia Poe, High Jump, No. 3: 1.80m Maddy Kish, Pole Vault, No. 1: 4.08m Shayla Broughton, Long Jump, No. 5: 6.40m Shayla Broughton, Heptathlon, No. 2: 5,758 points Amy Warren, Triple Jump, No. 5: 12.69m Jhordyn Stallworth, Shot Put, No. 5: 14.15m Jhordyn Stallworth, Discus, No. 1: 51.01m Francesca Chambers, Hammer, No. 5: 52.49m



All-SEC Accolades

The Bulldogs had two named to the First and Second All-SEC Teams, respectively: DJ Jónsson and Sindri Guðmundsson for their first and second-place finishes in the javelin. This was both Icelanders’ first SEC postseason, and the freshman came out as the champion. Going into the NCAA postseason, Jónsson is the NCAA leader and Guðmundsson the runner-up.

For the 2021 season, the SEC named a Newcomer Team in addition to the traditional Freshman Team. Student-athletes were named to these teams as they were the highest-placing newcomer or freshman in their respective events. The Bulldogs had two placed on the Newcomer squad: Cameron Crump for the long jump and Sydney Steely for the 3000m steeplechase. On the Freshman Team, the Bulldogs saw Amy Warren be named for the triple jump and Jhordyn Stallworth for both the shot put and the discus. Jónsson also was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.

Up Next for the Bulldogs

The Bulldogs look to be participating in the NCAA East Preliminary Region Championship in Jacksonville, Florida, hosted by the University of North Florida from May 26-29. The NCAA announces the list of those individual student-athletes and relay teams accepted to the Preliminary Round competition on Thursday, May 20.

Those accepted to the prelims will be chosen based on their standing in the top 48 declarations for the individual events in the region, and the relay events will be chosen based on the top 24 declared teams in the region.

The Bulldogs accepted into the prelims will be posted on HailState.com when it is announced.

For more information on the track and field program, search “HailStateTF” on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.