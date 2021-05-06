Pearl River honors 2021 Associate Degree Nursing graduates

By Alexandra Kennedy

PRCC Public Relations

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College held a pinning ceremony for 42 Associate Degree Nursing graduates Wednesday evening.

“The ability of these students and our faculty to adapt to new learning environments and clinical restrictions over the last year provided us confidence not only in how far they’ve come but how far they will go,” PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood said.

“The 2021 Associate Degree Nursing graduates have served and will continue to serve as examples of resiliency and dedication.”

As the graduates crossed the stage sentimental moments from their time in the program were shared including thanking those that helped them through the process, appreciating the support of their fellow students and recognizing the guidance of their instructors.

“To get to the point of having the privilege to stand on this stage is not for the faint of heart,” Joan Ricco said in a thank you on behalf of the nursing class. “I want to thank you all for still smiling and encouraging us all to push forward when the path in front of us seemed impossible.”

The ADN program also held its Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society of Nursing Beta Mu Chapter induction ceremony earlier in the day. At this event, each inductee presented an item as a symbol of what got them through the program and spoke about the importance of having something to pull you through the hard times.

ADN graduates are as listed: Molly Bartee**+, Jamia Bolton-Mark, Reese Brignac, Brynn Burge, Kailon Chambliss**, Caitlyn Cobbert**, Camryn Cooper**, Sandy Danh* Bridgett Deleon, Jane Duracher, Ryan Eastridge, Ryan Flynn, Jade Graham, Katora Gray, Anna Green**+, Bailey Grimes, Destiny Hartfield**+, Bailey Humphrey, Destiny Jones*, Ebony Jones, Trevor Keys*, Brec Knight*, Jordan Lee**+, Jade McGill**, Rachel McKee** Jashawn McLemore, Amy Mitchell, Michael Montgomery, Hunter Packwood, Caleb Pervel**, Brailey Raphael, Christina Raquet, Joan Ricco, Amanda Rice, Colton Sellers**, Precious Simmons*, Sarah Smith, Sydnei Smith, Megan Stockstill, Jessica Sullivan, Kyle Van Marcke, Katie Williams

* One year MOSA member with 50+ community service credits

** Two year MOSA member with 100+ community service credits

+ Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society of Nursing