Pearl River celebrates 2020-21 graduates

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College held two graduation ceremonies to celebrate the hard work of the 2020-21 academic, career and technical and allied health graduates.

Between the two ceremonies held at 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. more than 400 degrees were conferred.

“Graduates, this is the time when we celebrate you,” PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood said. “You have made it. Sitting in front of me are 18 to 20-year-olds who came to college right after high school as well as students who had a family and then came back to school. While those differences make you who you are and perhaps motivated you to get to this point, today, all that matters is that you are about to become a Pearl River Community College Alumni. That is a distinct honor that will remain with you for the rest of your lives.”

Throughout the ceremonies, Breerwood honored several student groups such as Phi Theta Kappa, Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute, National Technical Honors Society, veterans and more by asking them to stand and be congratulated.

Breerwood also addressed the adversities that all students, faculty and staff faced in the past year.

“Today, we come to the end of what has been an exhausting year,” Breerwood said. “But, as mentally and emotionally exhausting as it has been, it has also been a year when we realized how important it is that we have opportunities to interact with one another. Allow yourself to embrace one another with kindness and generosity and with the knowledge that Pearl River Community College is emerging from the past year with a group of graduates stronger because of the adversities they faced this last year.”

Students crossed the field and were individually honored for their accomplishments before Dr. Breerwood congratulated them a final time and presented them to the crowd.

“Every single moment in our lives has kind of led up to this moment today,” PRCC graduate Lauren Sumrall said. “It’s really special to be here and graduate with everyone. It’s an honor and it’s been one of the most wonderful experiences ever to be here at Pearl River.”

