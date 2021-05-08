Ole Miss Women’s Golf Duo Earns All-Conference Accolades

OXFORD, Miss. – Two Ole Miss women’s golfers earned SEC postseason recognition, the conference office announced Friday.

Voted on by the conference coaches, Julia Johnson was selected to the first team, while senior Kennedy Swann earned second-team honors. Macy Somoskey also earned a spot on the SEC Community Service team.

It marks the second straight year Johnson has received first-team All-SEC accolades. Johnson, ranked No. 8 individually in the NCAA by Golfstat and No. 9 by Golfweek, has played in all nine events during the 2020-21 season for Ole Miss and ranks No. 4 in the SEC in stroke average (71.32).

The St. Gabriel, Louisiana, native has tallied four top 5, seven top 10 & eight top 20 finishes this season. She has led Ole Miss on the leaderboard in five of the team’s nine events and registered 15 rounds of par or under.

Johnson earned top 5 honors for the second straight time at an SEC Championship with a fifth place showing last month in Birmingham, Alabama, with a season-best three round total of 205 (67-70-68). It marked the 15th top 5 finish of her career, a new program-best passing Sarah Britt’s mark of 14 set from 1989-93.

Swann, a senior from Austin, Texas, currently ranks 11th in the SEC in stroke average (72.68) after participating in every tournament this season for the Rebels. She’s second on the team with seven top 20 finishes in 2020-21, including a co-medalist showing at the prestigious East Lake Cup in October.

Swann, who used her fifth-year of eligibility to return and pursue her MBA, is currently No. 32 in Golfstat’s collegiate individual rankings.

Somoskey, a member of Ole Miss’ Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), has helped with numerous community service events during her time in Oxford. She’s volunteered for Feed the ‘Sip, Rebels Rock and wrote letters for athletic trainers during National Trainers Month.

Somoskey graduated last weekend with a perfect 4.0 GPA, majoring in mathematics and a double minor in economics and chemistry. She was also a semifinalist for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar.

