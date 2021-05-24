May 25, 2021

MHP worked fatal crash in Jackson County Sunday

By Special to the Item

Published 2:59 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

On Sunday, May 23, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-10 in Jackson County. A 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Justus Bailey, 25, of Pascagoula, MS, was traveling West on I-10. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree. Justus Bailey received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

