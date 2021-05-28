MBI looking for missing/endangered Amite County child

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old Emily Nicole Murray of Liberty, MS, in Amite County.

She is described as a white female, five feet and two inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with curly shoulder-length grayish-blue hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021, at about 3:00 am in the 1400 block of Highway 569 South in Amite County, wearing blue jeans with rips on the front and a black hoodie.

Emily Nicole Murray may be accompanied by two black males who are believed to be in a 2012 red Nissan Altima bearing Louisiana tag 852CTT last seen traveling south on Highway 569 South towards Louisiana.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Emily Nicole Murray, contact Amite County Sheriff Department at 601-657-8057.