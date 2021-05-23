MBI issues Silver Alert for missing Jackson woman
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Andrianne Shanice Lewis of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.
She is described as a black female, five feet and four inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen Thursday, May 20, 2021, at about 10:30 am in the 1000 block of East Broad Street in Clay County, wearing a red blazer and carrying a beige purse.
She was last seen walking in an unknown direction from the caretaker’s address in West Point, MS.
Family members say Andrianne Shanice Lewis suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Andrianne Shanice Lewis, contact West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244.
