M-Braves Record Extra-Inning Walk-Off Win on Saturday to Clinch Series

PEARL, MS – The Mississippi Braves clinched their first series win of the season on Saturday with an exciting 1-0 walk-off victory in 10 innings over the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday night. The third-straight win was the fourth in the current six-game set and seventh of the homestand, improve the club to 11-12 overall this season.

Will Latchum (W, 1-1) took over on the mound for the Braves in the 10th inning and got into trouble by walking the first batter he faced in Jake Palomaki. Garrett Whitley sacrificed the extra-inning bonus runner, Seaver Whalen, and Palomaki, to second and third to give the Biscuits (8-14) a greater scoring chance. After an intentional walk of Miles Mastrobuoni, Latchum induced a 4-6-3 double play to end the frame.

Jacob Pearson was the Braves runner at second base to start the bottom of the 10th inning, and he immediately went to third base on a deep flyout by Hendrik Clementina. On the first pitch he saw, Jalen Miller ripped an Ivan Pelaez pitch into left field, letting Pearson score the game-winner in front of a frenzied 3,777 fans at Trustmark Park.

The walk-off was the first of the 2021 season for the Braves in their first extra-inning contest.

A.J. Puckett made his second M-Braves start and was fantastic over a scoreless 5.2 innings, which was his longest outing of the year. The former second-round pick of the Royals struck out a season-best six batters and walked three, yielding just two hits. Puckett had to settle for a no-decision despite the solid outing.

In the sixth inning, Matt Withrow came in for Puckett and fired 3.1 innings of scoreless relief, giving up just one hit while striking out two and walking two. The 27-year-old right-hander lowered his season-ERA down to 0.55, having surrendered just one-eared run in 16.1 innings over six games.

The Braves only mustered five hits on Saturday, but Wendell Rijo led the offense, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Greyson Jenista, Braden Shewmake, and Drew Lugbauer logged one hit.

The Braves and Biscuits conclude the six-game series on Sunday night, where the Braves look to take four of six. RHP Jose Rodriguez (0-0, –), just down from Triple-A Gwinnett, will start for the M-Braves, against RHP Tobias Myers (1-1, 2.81) for the Biscuits. The first pitch is set for 6:05 pm, with gates opening at 5:00 pm.

