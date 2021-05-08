Lisa Ladner

Memorial Services for Lisa “Country Girl” Maria Hall Ladner, age 58, of Lakeshore, MS who passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 will be held, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in Annunciation Catholic Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. service time. Obituary, driving directions and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.