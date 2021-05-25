Jones, Owen elected to Bar leadership positions 

The Pearl River County Bar Association elected their newest leadership at the association’s monthly meeting on May 20 in Poplarville. Scarlett Jones was elected President, and Jansen Owen was elected to serve as Vice President.

Jones, 30, has served since 2016 as the Staff Attorney for Circuit Judge Claiborne “Buddy” McDonald, IV of the 15th Circuit Court District. Jones graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Law. While at Ole Miss, she served as an Associate Notes & Comments Editor of the Mississippi Law Journal and as a student attorney in the Low-Income Housing Civil Legal Clinic and the Mississippi Taxpayer Assistance Project.

“I am honored to serve the Pearl River County Bar Association along with Representative Owen. We look forward to providing diverse programming for the many practice areas of the Bar’s attorneys and increasing our presence in the community,” Jones said.

Owen, 27, has practiced at Owen Law Firm, PLLC in Poplarville since 2019, primarily focusing in the practice areas of real estate, family law, and criminal defense. Owen graduated from Tulane Law School. While at Tulane, he served as the Symposium & Managing Editor of the Tulane Law Review and as a student attorney with the Criminal Justice Clinic. Owen also serves in Mississippi House of Representatives and as a JAG officer in the Army National Guard.

“I’m excited to work with Scarlett and my colleagues in the Bar as we lead and develop the Pearl River County Bar over the coming year with a focus on community outreach and legal practice excellence training as our top goals,” Owen said.

The Pearl River County Bar Association is a chapter of The Mississippi Bar, whose stated mission purpose is to serve the public good by promoting excellence in the profession and in our system of justice.