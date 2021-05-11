Johnny Balli

Johnny Anthony Balli, born on October 9, 1966, was peacefully received into heaven while surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 3, 2021. Johnny was born in New Orleans, LA, and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish. For the past 16 years, he resided in Picayune, MS.

Johnny was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greeted in heaven by his grandparents, Phillip and Olivia Morales, and his mother, Dorothy Morales Balli. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Kimberly Wiese Balli; his sons, Johnny Anthony Balli, Jr. (Amanda), Derick Anthony Balli (Jaime Hartwick), his daughter, Nicole Elizabeth Licciardi (Justin) and stepdaughter Hannah Basile Bienvenu (Arthur); his brothers Jose M. Balli (Lisa), Perry M. Balli (Angie), Tony J. Balli (Jennifer) and sister Marselina “Lina” Gioia (Joe). His step siblings include brothers, Manual, Andrew, Abel and Joseph, and sisters Louisa, Estella, Amelia and JoAnn. He was a loving “Pappy” to grandchildren Paisley, Elliana, Levi and Peyton. Johnny had numerous nieces and nephews and cherished in-laws, Louis and Flo Wiese, all of whom he loved dearly.

Growing up on the bayou instilled in Johnny a lifelong love for hunting and fishing. He enjoyed attending music festivals and was a proud member of the Who Dat Nation. Johnny treasured spending time with his family, especially if boiled crawfish was on the menu. His creative talents and skills, coupled with his strong work ethic, were evident throughout his lifelong career as a master welder and pipefitter. He was a thoughtful, loyal and generous friend who “never met a stranger”. Johnny’s legacy of family, faith, dedication and love will have a lasting impact for generations to come.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 2320 Paris Road, Chalmette, LA on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Noon. Prior to the Mass, visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home. Condolences and tributes can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider following in Johnny’s footsteps by donating blood at your local blood center.