Haley Harrison, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Haley Harrison, a third grade English language arts and social studies teacher at Pearl River Central Elementary has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Haley has been teaching for the past five years, all of which have been at Pearl River Central Elementary.

Her favorite part about teaching is making connections and relationships with her students, all of whom she describes as “amazing.”

“I love seeing how much they grow over the school year,” Haley said.

The most important lesson she wants her students to glean from her class is that they are loved and capable of accomplishing difficult tasks.

In her free time, she likes to eat at restaurants, travel and see live music events.