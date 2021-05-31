Four-Straight Wins! M-Braves Walk-Off Montgomery again on Sunday

PEARL, MS – For the second night in a row, the Mississippi Braves walked off with a victory in front of a big crowd at Trustmark Park. On Sunday, Shea Langeliers, the Atlanta Braves’ top catching prospect, sent the 3,517 fans home happy with a tenth inning single to give the M-Braves a fourth-straight victory, 2-1, over Montgomery.

The script on Sunday was much like Saturday, with pitching ruling the night. The Braves were hitless until Langeliers singled with two outs in the fourth – the first of his three knocks.

The Braves broke through against Biscuits starter Tobias Myers in the fifth inning as Wendell Rijo doubled to start the inning. Jacob Pearson added a single to place runners on the corners for Jefrey Ramos, who brought home Rijo with a sacrifice fly.

Jose Rodriguez made his M-Braves debut on Sunday, but his 29th Double-A start after spending all of 2018 and some of 2019 with the LA Angels’ affiliate Mobile BayBears. The 25-year-od struck out five and walked two over 5.0 shutout innings, yielding only two hits in a no-decision.

Will Latchum pitched for the second-straight night on Sunday and posted a scoreless seventh inning. Daysbel Hernandez (W, 2-0) took over in the eighth inning, pitching around a double by striking out two batters.

Leading 1-0 in the ninth, Ford Proctor led off their top half with a single. The next batter, Moises Gomez, hit a ball on the ground to Braden Shewmake, but the Braves shortstop mishandled it and threw the ball past first baseman Drew Lugbauer. With runners at second and third base, Cal Stevenson hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Proctor and tying the game. The go-ahead run was cut down at the plate by third baseman Riley Unroe to keep the game tied.

After the Braves went down in order in the ninth, Hernandez once again pitched around trouble, leaving the bonus runner at third base after two flyouts and a strikeout. Hernandez allowed just one unearned run on two hits with no walks and two strikeouts in his third M-Braves appearance, touching 100 mph with his fastball.

Justin Dean was the Braves bonus runner to start the bottom of the tenth inning at second base. Shewmake ripped a single to center against Montgomery’s hard-throwing right-hander Joel Peguero sending Dean to third. After Unroe struck out, Langeliers ripped a 97 mph fastball into left field to score Dean and hand Mississippi a 2-1 win.

Langeliers collected his second three-hit game of the series and was 3-for-5 with a double and game-winning RBI. He upped his batting average to .259 and on-base percentage to .403, which is top five in the Double-A South. Langeliers also caught his ninth base stealer on the year, in 18 chances, which leads all of Double-A baseball for catchers. Jalen Miller provided the other multi-hit night, finishing 2-for-4.

The Braves’ four-game winning streak is the longest this season, and five wins at Trustmark Park against the Biscuits is the most since taking six from them in 2015. After splitting the first six-game set with Chattanooga, the five wins over Montgomery send Mississippi on the road with an 8-4 homestand.

The M-Braves will have Memorial Day off on Monday the embark on a 12-game road trip to Pensacola and Biloxi, beginning at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday night. RHP Nolan Kingham (2-1, 4.43) is scheduled to start for the Braves against LHP Jake Eder (1-1, 0.45) for Pensacola. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm, and fans can listen live to the action on 103.9 WYAB.

