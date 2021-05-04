Fischer’s Four-Hit Game Lifts Eagles to Series Win at Rice Sunday Afternoon

HOUSTON – Charlie Fischer collected four hits, including two doubles and two runs batted in, to lead Southern Miss to an 8-1 Conference USA victory over Rice Sunday afternoon at Reckling Park.

The Golden Eagles (29-14 overall, 16-7 C-USA) won their fifth of six-league series as they outscored the Owls 30-3 over the final three games of the set.

USM jumped out in front with four runs in the in second inning. After back-to-back singles from Reece Ewing and Danny Lynch , Will McGillis moved each runner up with a sacrifice bunt and Blake Johnson drove in the first run with a single to center.

Dustin Dickerson followed with a double down the left field line to score Lynch and Johnson then came home when Rice misplayed a thrown ball back to the infield at third base. A ground out by Gabe Montenegro drove in the final run of the frame.

Southern Miss added two more runs in the third as they collected three-straight hits from Fischer, Christopher Sargent and Ewing to start the frame. Fischer later scored on a wild pitch and Sargent was plated on a sacrifice fly by Danny Lynch .

Fischer then drove in his first run with a double to left in the fourth and then knocked in the final run with a single to center in the sixth.

Golden Eagle starter Drew Boyd went six strong innings and allowed a run – a solo homer in the second to Austin Bulman – and five total hits with no walks and three strikeouts to earn the victory and improve to 3-2 on the year.

Tyler Stuart , Ryan Och and Garrett Ramsey each covered scoreless innings to finish the contest.

Guy Garibay, who was making his first career start for the Owls (18-26-1, 6-17-1), allowed six runs (five earned) with eight hits over 2 1/3 innings to suffer the loss and fall to 1-2.

The Golden Eagles return to action Tuesday for their final scheduled non-conference game against Southeastern Louisiana. Game time is set for 6 p.m., at Pete Taylor Park.