Dr. Kathleen Mitchell
Dr. Kathleen Mitchell of Carriere, Mississippi, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the age of 77.
A private service was held by family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.
