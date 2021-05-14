Birth announcements gathered on May 13, 2021
Miranda Nicole Lewis Anderson and Shawn Lee Anderson Sr. of Bay St. Louis, announce the birth of their son, Kaisen John Lee Anderson, born April 27, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.
Kayleigh Nicole Smith and Tyler Andrew Smith of Picayune, announce the birth of their son, Maverick Arthur Smith, born May 4, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.
