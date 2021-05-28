Biloxi PD asking for public’s assistance in locating teen missing since March

The Biloxi Police Department is re-issuing the press release requesting the public’s assistance in helping to locate a reported runaway juvenile. Tyteeona C. Arrington (age 16), is still missing. Tyteeona Arrington was reported to have run away on March 8, 2021 at about 6am. She was last seen in the 2500 block of Bryn Mawr Ave. Tyteeona Arrington, pictured, is reported to be about 5-06” tall and reportedly weights 150- 160 lbs. Since she reportedly ran away, she has been in contact with family members, however will not disclose her location to family or officials. She is believed to be in the Gulf Coast area or in Laurel, Ms. / Jones County area.