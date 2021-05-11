Baseball Completes Series Sweep with Middle Tennessee in 9-5 Sunday Win

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Drew Boyd threw six strong innings and Reed Trimble drove in four runs on a couple of hits as Southern Miss completed a four-game sweep of Middle Tennessee with a 9-5 victory Sunday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.

The No. 19 ranked Golden Eagles improved to 33-15 overall and 20-7 in Conference USA West, taking over the lead of the division by a half game after Louisiana Tech’s doubleheader versus FIU was rained out in Miami.

Boyd gave up a run on two hits over six innings of work with no walks and five strikeouts in recording the victory and improving to 4-2 on the year.

Charlie Fischer drove in Trimble with the game’s first run in the opening frame with a single after Trimble drew a one-out walk.

The Blue Raiders (21-25-1, 10-17-1) then tied the game with a single run in the third, before Trimble drove in his first run with an RBI single to give the home squad a lead that they did not relinquish.

Will McGillis extended the Golden Eagles’ lead with a two-run homer, his second of the weekend and fifth of the year, with a blast to left in the fourth and Southern Miss put the game out of reach with five more runs in the sixth.

The Golden Eagles loaded the bases on a pair of walks that were bookended with a Middle Tennessee error. Dustin Dickerson knocked in the first run with a single before Trimble doubled inside the bag at first, clearing the bases with three more runs. Trimble later scored on a wild pitch to complete the scoring.

The Blue Raiders, which have now lost 21-straight times to the Golden Eagles, scored four times in the ninth, including solo pinch-hit homers from Jacob Williams, his second, and Justin Medlin, his first, to cut into the final margin.

MT starter Peyton Wigginton suffered the loss by giving up eight runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings to fall to 3-3.

The Golden Eagles return to action Friday, when they travel to Boca Raton, to open up its final four-game C-USA series at Florida Atlantic. Game time is set for 4 p.m., CT.