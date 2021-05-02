May 2, 2021

2nd Infantry Division looking for former members

By Special to the Item

Published 12:56 pm Sunday, May 2, 2021

Fox Lake, Illinois – The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and our 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri from September 29 – October 3, 2021; visit our website at www.2ida.org or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net and (224) 225-1202.

