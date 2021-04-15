Wilkinson and Golden Eagles Place Second at Mountaineer Invitational

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Another strong round from junior Brice Wilkinson propelled him into second in the individual race, while also leading his Southern Miss squad to a second-place team showing Tuesday at the Mountaineer Invitational in Bridgeport, W.Va.

Wilkinson posted a one-over 73 over his final 18 holes to end the 54-hole event at the par 72, 7,308-yard Pete Dye Golf Club with an even par 216. Wilkinson started off strong over his final circuit by compiling a two-under par over his first nine holes, but finished plus-three down the stretch.

The second place showing for Wilkinson was the highest finish by a Golden Eagle this season as well as the top finish of his Southern Miss career. The team also registered its second runner-up finish over the last four tournaments.

“I am so proud of our team this week,” said Southern Miss coach Eddie Brescher . “It is very difficult to win in college golf. Even though we didn’t get the win, we didn’t give WVU anything, they played great and took it today.”

Host West Virginia won the team crown after shooting a seven-under 281 to end with an 873 stroke total. The Golden Eagles shot a 296 to hold an 885.

“There were so many positives to take from this week,” said Brescher. “Brice with his best career finish, multiple guys in the top 30, beating some of the best ranked teams in the nation. We’re peaking at the right time and we can’t wait to get to Texarkana (for the C-USA championship).”

Senior Matt Lorenz collected an 11th-place tie for the Golden Eagles with a 223 total, after firing a final-round 76. Freshman Thongpipat Rattanayanon added his best round of the event at 73 for a 224 total and a 13th-place tie.

Junior Brian Richards added a 79 for a 228 and a 25th-place tie and freshman Robbie Latter collected a 74 for a 229 to tie for 29th place. Junior Hunter Atkins rounded out the Golden Eagle scoring with his third round of 80 to complete his event with a 240 and in 66th place.

Southern Miss returns to action when they travel to Texarkana, Ark., for the Conference USA Championship, set April 26-29.