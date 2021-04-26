Wildcats sweep doubleheader against Northeast

BOONEVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River softball team ended its regular season Sunday afternoon when it swept Northeast on the road. The Wildcats won Game 1 in dominating fashion 13-2 and claimed Game 2, 8-6.

“I think the girls truly played together today,” head coach Christie Meeks said. “It’s such a blessing to get a sweep on the road. Northeast is a good team and it’s never easy to sweep on the road.”

GAME 1: PEARL RIVER 13, NORTHEAST 2 (6 inn.)

The Wildcats (27-13 overall, 19-9 MACCC) struck first when Sydney Runnels (Seminary; South Jones) hit a solo shot in the top of the second inning to make it a 1-0.

A Kaitlyn Passeau (Lucedale; George County) RBI single, Taelor York (Choctaw; Clinton Christian Academy) steal of home and a Cassady Bradford RBI single (Saucier; West Harrison) gave the Wildcats a 4-0 lead in the top of the third.

The Wildcats once again added to their lead in the top of the fourth when McKall Holder hit an RBI single and York scored on a passed ball to make it 6-0.

The bottom of the fourth saw Northeast (23-17, 16-12) finally get on the board with a two-run shot.

The Wildcats answered in a big way, however, in the top of the fifth plating seven runs.

York worked a bases loaded walk to plate the first run.

Holder then hit a double to score two more runs and make it 9-2.

York scored again on a Northeast to plate another run.

Bradford followed that up with an RBI single to make it 11-2.

Hannah Miller (Kokomo; West Marion) drove in another run on a ground out before Runnels scored the last run of the contest with an RBI single to make it 13-2.

The Wildcats shut out Northeast for the rest of the contest to secure the win.

Passeau, York, Runnels, Holder, Bradford and Promise Shanks (Waynesboro; Wayne County) all had two hits each.

“I thought the girls really saw the ball well today,” Meeks said.

Holder led the Wildcats in RBIs with three.

Hannah Embry (Vicksburg; Porters Chapel Academy) got the win in the circle for the Wildcats, pitching all five innings and only giving up three hits, two walks, and one earned run while striking out nine.

“Man, Hannah had nine strikeouts today. She was just so in control in the circle. Even when she threw balls, they were great pitches.”

GAME 2: PEARL RIVER 8, NORTHEAST 6

The Wildcats once again scored first in the top of the first when Bradford hit an RBI single to make it 1-0.

Northeast responded quickly, plating two runs in the bottom of the first.

The Tigers tacked on to their lead in the bottom of the third plating another run to make it 3-1.

It wasn’t until the top of the sixth when the Wildcats started to gain some momentum.

Abigail Thexton (Sumrall) hit an RBI double to make it a 3-2 game.

The Wildcats were not done scoring runs though, exploding offensively to plate six runs in the top of the seventh.

Makiya Hunter (Jackson; Clinton Christian Academy) plated a run on an RBI groundout.

Runnels followed that up with an RBI single to tie it up 3-3.

A couple of at-bats later, Runnels scored on a Northeast error and Shanks scored a run on a bunt to make it 5-3 Wildcats.

York then brought home two runs on a double to make it 7-3.

Holder plated the last run for the Wildcats on a sacrifice fly.

“Our girls stopped pressing after those first couple of at-bats and just let loose,” Meeks said. “We are so proud of them. That was a huge team win.”

Northeast did not go away quietly, however, plating three runs before Danielle Lalonde (Cecilia, La.) struck out the last batter to secure the sweep for the Wildcats.

York led the Wildcats in hits with three and RBIs with two.

Madalyn Burch picked up the win for the Wildcats, pitching six innings and only allowing one run while striking out one as well.

“We continually left bases loaded and Madelyn did a great job in the bottom of the sixth getting three big pop-ups,” Meeks said.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats have already clinched postseason eligibility but due to multiple teams still finishing up their regular season PRCC does not know who it will play next. Be sure to check out PRCCAthletics.com for the latest updates.