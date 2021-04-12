Two unoccupied homes in Nicholson burn down

Two unoccupied houses burned down in Nicholson Sunday.

One of the structure fires occurred at 117 Joe Fleming at 6 a.m., said Pearl River County Fire Marshall Jonathan Head. The other was at the end of Lisa Lane at approximately 1 p.m.

The cause of both fires is still under investigation. Both structures are a total loss. No one was living in either house.

When asked if he suspects the two fires are related, Head said that determination hasn’t been made yet and both fires are still under investigation.

The Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department and the Picayune Fire Department responded to the fires.

“The Nicholson Fire Department made a very fast response, along with the Picayune Fire Department. They brought the fires under control pretty quickly,” said Head.