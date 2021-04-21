Traffic stop results in arrests and seizures
JACKSON, MS – Multiple arrests have been made due to a traffic stop and subsequent search warrant.
On April 16, 2021, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Denonta Thadison (driver) and Phylicia Jones (passenger). Thadison led police on a chase for approximately 12 miles until Thadison and Jones were taken into custody. Agents located approximately 30 grams of crack cocaine and 6 grams of marijuana that Thadison and Jones discarded during the pursuit. Agents also seized $240 in U.S. Currency that was on Thadison’s person.
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, subsequently executed a search warrant at Thadison and Jones’ residence, located at 611 Pennsylvania Avenue in McComb, Mississippi. Agents seized 130 grams of powder cocaine, 90 grams of crack cocaine, 9 grams of heroin, one dosage unit of Klonopin, four handguns, and $10,500 in U.S. Currency.
As a result of the above-mentioned traffic stop and search warrant:
- Denonta Thadison, 33, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Aggravated Trafficking of Cocaine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Klonopin, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felony Fleeing.
- Phylicia Jones, 33, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Aggravated Trafficking of Cocaine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Klonopin.
This investigation is ongoing, with more arrests expected.
Aldermen seeking method to repair pier
The Poplarville Board of Aldermen listened to a report regarding renovations to a local pier during its regularly scheduled meeting... read more