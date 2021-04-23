Tow Truck Operator Killed in Crash on Interstate 12

Covington– On Friday, April 23rd, 2021, shortly before 6:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 12 eastbound near LA 21 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash has claimed the life of 23-year-old Tyler Patrick Quave of Bush.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Quave, a tow truck operator, was in the process of assisting a stranded motorist on the Interstate 12 eastbound right shoulder. Quave parked his 2018 International 4300 tow truck partially on the right shoulder and partially in the right exit lane to Brewster Rd. The truck’s emergency recovery lights were activated and Quave was wearing his uniform company shirt with reflective material. While loading the disabled vehicle, Quave was standing in the exit lane to the left of the tow truck. As Quave was loading the vehicle, a 2017 Nissan VN200 Van was traveling eastbound on the exit ramp to Brewster Rd. The driver of the Nissan failed to change lanes and sideswiped the tow truck and struck Quave.

Quave sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Nissan was not injured. Impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor in this crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology tests are pending analysis. At the conclusion of the investigation, Troopers will consult with the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office in reference to any criminal or traffic charges.

Troopers urge citizens to remember that Louisiana’s “Move Over” law keeps EVERYONE safe. The “Move Over” requirement applies not only to first responders such as law enforcement, ambulance, and fire/rescue crews, but also to highway workers, tow and recovery truck operators, and any vehicle utilizing hazard/warning lights. Please MOVE OVER to keep them safe!