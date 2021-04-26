Today is April 25

Texas Sandfest

What is Texas SandFest?

Texas SandFest is the largest native-sand sculpture competition in the USA. What began as a small local competition in 1997 has grown into an internationally recognized three-day family event that draws renowned sand sculptors and tens of thousands of visitors from around the world each year to Port Aransas. Texas SandFest attendees enjoy amazing sand sculptures, food, live music, kids’ activities and shopping for arts & crafts, apparel, jewelry, furniture, souvenirs and more. Our Mission: To give back to the community by raising funds for local charities and scholarships for high school students.

It was scheduled for April 23-25. It has been rescheduled for October 15-17.

For more information visit https://texassandfest.org/.

Mani-Pedi Day

A variety of wedding day cosmetic preparations are geared toward the bride-to-be. Gentlemen generally limit their wedding pampering to a haircut and possibly a self-tanning product to have a golden glow in their wedding photos.

As social norms continue to relax and guys grow more comfortable and confident taking care of their skin, hair and bodies, the list of services men undergo in advance of special occasions may widen. One service that many men have already embraced is the manicure.

Manicures neaten the fingernails and treat the skin and cuticles of the fingers and can be just as beneficial for men as women. In fact, male-geared hand and foot grooming have already sprouted a niche market, including the Hammer & Nails Grooming for Guys franchise that was featured on the popular show “Shark Tank.”

Nail technicians can help guys achieve a clean look and alert men to possible underlying health issues present on their hands and feet. According to Dr. David E. Bank, a clinical professor of dermatology at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, technicians are trained to recognize possible fungus and other infections within the nails.

Depending on his profession, a man’s hands may be on display and the appearance of those hands can help close deals or present a more professional look. Manicures can help men achieve that. They’re also ideal for special occasions like weddings, when guys want to be groomed to perfection. GQ magazine advises that the occasional professional manicure can offer nice, even nails without out-of-control cuticles – no polish or gel tips necessary.

First-timers may be hesitant to give manicures a try. While salon services can differ, here’s what a typical manicure will entail.

Nails are cut and filed.

Hands will be soaked in warm water and/or oil to soften skin and cuticles.

Cuticles are pushed back or trimmed.

Moisturizer may be applied, and hands are given a brief massage.

Clear polish can be used if desired. However, a thorough buffing also can create a healthy shine to the nail.

Men may want to visit nail salons during off-peak times if they are shy about requesting services. Otherwise, they can visit businesses that cater to men’s grooming.

Bed Bug Awareness Week

Critters inside a home are a cause for concern, but some of these uninvited guests inspire more ire than others. Bed bugs are among the least popular critters people can encounter.

Bed bugs can quickly change from being a minor nuisance to a major infestation. Therefore, understanding bed bugs, how they spread and when and how to treat a bed bug infestation is knowledge all people should have so they can nip bed bug problems in the bud before they become more serious.

The Environmental Protection Agency says many bugs that resemble bed bugs. Identifying bed bugs correctly is a critical first step to treating an infestation. Here are some of the more notable attributes of bed bugs:

Bed bugs are generally long and brown with a flat oval-shaped body around the size of an apple seed. Bed bugs that have recently fed will be balloon-like and reddish-brown in color.

Young bed bugs (nymphs) are smaller, and their color is a translucent white-yellow.

Bed bug eggs are pearl-white in color and the size of a pinhead.

Bed bugs have six legs and two antennae and they cannot fly. They cannot jump long distances, instead moving by crawling and climbing. They can climb heights and drop down from above onto beds to find a meal.

Orkin of Canada says that, since bed bugs are nocturnal and small, detecting them can be challenging. Usually blood stains on sheets or black spots of dried bed bug excrement indicate an infestation even before bugs are seen.

Bed bugs tend to be discovered in the seams of chairs and couches, between cushions, and in the folds of curtains. Bed bugs may hide in drawer joints or in electrical receptacles. They even can hide in cracks along the top or bottom of a wall.

Bed bugs can survive and remain active at temperatures as low as 46 F, advises the EPA. Heat is what kills them most readily, and a room or area must be hotter than 113 F consistently to do so.

Avoiding bed bugs requires diligence. Reducing clutter, inspecting secondhand furniture for bed bugs and vacuuming frequently can help. Check luggage racks and hotel rooms for bed bugs prior to remaining in the room. Cold and hot treatments may kill some of the bed bugs, but an infestation usually will require treatment by a professional exterminator.

Bed bugs need to be identified and promptly address before a minor problem becomes something much bigger. For more information about controlling bed bugs, visit www.epa.gov/bedbugs.