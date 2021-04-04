Southern Miss Alumni Association opens Southern Station

The Southern Miss Alumni Association is proud to announce the completion of Southern Station in Spirit Park on the Hattiesburg campus of The University of Southern Mississippi. This multi-use entertainment venue was constructed in 2020 in conjunction with the Association’s celebration of 100 years of service to The University of Southern Mississippi.

“The catalyst of Southern Station is the strong belief that a vibrant student experience yields stronger alumni engagement throughout the life of former students,” said Jerry DeFatta, executive director of the Southern Miss Alumni Association. “This facility exemplifies the Association’s commitment to student engagement through the creation of a space for students and alumni alike to experience the rich traditions associated with the University.”

Southern Station is the final component of the Association’s centennial celebrations and is the organization’s gift to the University in appreciation of its support of the Association’s efforts throughout the last century. The Southern Station name pays homage to the former postal address for the institution’s Hattiesburg campus, while projecting a desire for the venue to be a destination for students and alumni for years to come.

Southern Station features a 34×24-foot stage on its western edge with more than 1,250 square feet of event space behind the stage overlooking M.M. Roberts Stadium. The facility also features climate-controlled restrooms and a 275-square-foot space that can be used for storage or event preparation. One of the most unique features of the facility is the Gold Leaf window, located on the northern wall. The window was commissioned by the Association in recognition of the financial support of The Gold Leaf.

“Southern Station could not have been possible without the support of our volunteer leadership and the financial investment of The Gold Leaf,” said DeFatta. “I am excited about the opportunity to provide the University with such a dynamic gift.”

Designed by Albert & Robinson Architects, PLLC, Southern Station was constructed by B.W. Sullivan Building Contractor Incorporated of Hattiesburg. The firm, under the leadership of Scott Humphrey, also renovated the Ogletree House following the 2013 tornado.

For more information on Southern Station, visit SouthernMissAlumni.com/ SouthernStation.