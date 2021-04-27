Silver alert issued for Leake County man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Khinyin Chavez Maurice Glenn of Walnut Grove, MS, in Leake County.

He is described as a black male, five feet and seven inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Friday, April 23, 2021, at about 10:00 am in the 1600 block of Estes Mill Road in Leake County, walking in an unknown direction.

He has a tattoo of Heaven’s gate and doves on his left arm.

Family members say Khinyin Chavez Maurice Glenn suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Khinyin Chavez Maurice Glenn, contact Leake County Sheriff Department at 601-267-7361.