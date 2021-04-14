March 28, 2021

Graveside service will held Saturday, April 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. in New Palestine Cemetery for Roy Stephens, age 63, of Picayune, MS, who died March 28, 2021 in Picayune, MS. A native of Birmingham, Al., he was a resident of Picayune, MS, for 46 years. He graduated from Birmingham High School. Romeo was the son of Roy Sr., and Annie Bell Stephens.

Baylous Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.