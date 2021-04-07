PRC softball edges out Picayune in district game

The Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils and Picayune Lady Maroon Tide battled Tuesday evening in a tight game that PRC narrowly won 4-2.

Jazmin Robertson got the start for PRC on the mound and struck out five over seven innings, while Picayune’s Kylie Burnette also pitched a complete game and struck out four.

The teams were tied 1-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before a huge hit by PRC’s Izzy Martin scored two runners to start a three run rally.

Picayune clawed a run back in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Lady Blue Devils.

After the game PRC Head Coach Tony Labella said Robertson’s composure on the mound helped carry the Lady Blue Devils to victory as the team struggled to produce offensively.

“She was outstanding. I thought she pitched a really good game. Her pitching coupled with a few timely hits by Izzy (won us the game),” Labella said.

Picayune Head Coach Courtney Dickens said she was happy with her team’s fight, even if the comeback did fall short.

“The past two weeks we’ve been (really) competing and so I told them I was proud of them and that it’s not over. The difference in that game is they came up with the hits when they needed them and we didn’t,” Dickens said.