Pearl River County Utility Authority announces rate adjustment effective June 1st

PICAYUNE – The Pearl River County Utility Authority (PRCUA) Board of Directors has approved a rate adjustment effective June 1st, 2021 for all water and sewer customers in PRCUA service areas.

The Mississippi Department of Health requires all water systems to adjust rates every 3-5 years to sufficiently fund all operating expenses, debt service, and prudent surpluses for equipment replacement accounts and emergency repairs. The current rate structure has been in place 5 years. New rates were scheduled for adoption in February 2020, but were postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic economic uncertainties.

The rate adjustment is expected to generate 7.5% additional revenue. Compared to the same time period, this adjustment is significantly less than common inflationary measures:

Consumer Price Index +10.9%

Social Security Cost of Living Adjustments +8.2%

Residential base usage water/sewer customers using 3,000-gallons or less per month will see no increase to their bill.

Average residential water customers using 5,000-gallons per month will see increases of $0.50 per month, or $6.00 per year. Flat rate sewer customers and average residential sewer customers using 5,000-gallons per month will see increases of $1.30 per month, or $15.60 per year.

The full proposed schedule of rates and fees and recent audit reports are available at our website:

www.prc-ua.org .

Rate adjustments will stabilize cash balances, which recently decreased more than $750,000 due to the Highway 11 Phase 1 Widening Water/Sewer Relocation Project and debt service payments tied to the Picayune Phase 2 Sewer Rehabilitation Project. New rates will also offset inflationary cost pressures in labor, supplies, equipment, repairs, fuel, electricity and environmental compliance.

About Pearl River County Utility Authority