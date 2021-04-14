Pearl River Central Water Association issues precautionary boil water notice for Rock Ranch Rd.

Pearl River Central Water Association has issued a precautionary boil water notice for Rock Ranch Rd. and the west end of George Ford Rd. and surrounding area who were without water April 13, 2021 due to a broken water line.

Boil your water for 1 minute before drinking.

Samples will be taken and sent to the Miss. State Dept. Of Health. When we receive the results back we will lift the boil water notice. If you have any questions please call the office Monday- Friday /8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 601-798-3103.