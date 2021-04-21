Paving update in city of Picayune
There will be a second paving crew assigned to pave East Canal Street, Telly Road and West Canal Street beginning Wednesday night, April 21st. Depending on current workloads, schedules and weather conditions, the plan at this time is that paving crews will begin with East Canal, then move to Telly Road and will possibly start West Canal on Sunday night, April 25th.
You Might Like
Aldermen seeking method to repair pier
The Poplarville Board of Aldermen listened to a report regarding renovations to a local pier during its regularly scheduled meeting... read more