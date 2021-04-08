April 8, 2021

  • 84°

Paving to begin on Memorial Boulevard starting Sunday night

By Special to the Item

Published 2:21 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

The following is a statement from the city of Picayune

“Street paving will begin for Memorial Blvd. on Sunday Night (April 11th) starting at 7:00pm – 5:00am nightly until work is complete. Please use caution and drive slow in construction areas. We appreciate your patience.”

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar