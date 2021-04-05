Ole Miss Softball Clubs Four Homers in 9-4 Extra Inning Win at No. 15 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – After dropping a pair of one run ball games in back-to-back days, Ole Miss (22-13, 6-6 SEC) came through in extras in game three at No. 15 LSU (22-12, 6-6 SEC), topping the Tigers 9-4 in eight innings at Tiger Park.

The Rebels put their foot on the gas right from the get go, with Autumn Gillespie cranking a line drive solo shot to left to put Ole Miss up 1-0 after one. In the third, Paige Smith doubled the lead with another solo job, golfing an inside pitch over the left field fence.

With Borgen rolling in the circle up to that point, LSU fought back with a two-out rally to tie the game in the fourth, bringing home a pair on Raeleen Gutierrez’s double off the center field wall.

Ole Miss responded immediately, bringing in two to regain the lead. Jessica Puk got scoring in the inning started, ripping a double to left to score Tate Whitley . Soon after, Sydney Gutierrez singled through the left side, plating Gillespie to make it 4-2.

The Tigers got one back in the home half, taking advantage of a Rebel run. However, Diederich came through in the clutch, coming on with runners at the corners and one out and escaping with the lead via a strikeout and pop fly.

After the Tigers tied the game in the sixth with a single run, Diederich again had to work out of trouble in the seventh, stranding the bases loaded to send the game into extras.

In the first bonus frame, the Rebel offense exploded. Gutierrez got the party started out of the leadoff spot, taking a big hack on a changeup and pummeling her first career home run over wall in right. Tate Whitley added an RBI single and Smith put an emphatic stamp on the action, crushing her second big fly of the game, a three-run job to left-center.

With a 9-4 lead in hand, Diederich collected her three outs in the home half, earning a win for the Rebels on getaway day.

Quick Hits

• Ole Miss posted multiple home runs for the first time since hitting two against Mississippi State on March 13. The four home runs hit on Saturday are tied for the most in a game this season for Ole Miss, also accomplished on February 13 against Belmont.

• Paige Smith delivered two of the Rebels’ four home runs, her second multi-home run game of the season.

• The two dingers give Smith 10 for the season, becoming the ninth player in program-history with double digit home runs.

Up Next

Ole Miss returns home for a midweek tilt against Central Arkansas, taking on the Bears at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network +. The Rebels will then prepare for a three-game set against South Carolina in Oxford.

