No. 4-Seed Women’s Tennis Falls in SEC Quarterfinals

Tuscaloosa, Ala. – No. 4-seed LSU Women’s Tennis was defeated by No. 5-seed Tennessee by a score of 4-1 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

With the loss, LSU falls to 14-5 on the season while Tennessee improves to 17-7.

Selling Points

“Tough ending to our record-breaking SEC season,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “We are really proud of the way they have progressed and improved this season. Although we took a step backwards today in some areas, we have two weeks to get healthy and improve in key areas so we can come out ready to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.”

“We’ve put ourselves into an excellent position to host an NCAA Regional and this team deserves that, but we’ll wait to see where the chips fall come May 3rd.”

Doubles Results

The duo of Carly Briggs and Rebeka Mertena struck first for the Lady Vols, defeating junior Anna Loughlan and sophomore Safiya Carrington by a score of 6-2 at the No. 3 doubles.

Tennessee clinched the doubles point with a win at the No. 2, where the No. 31-ranked duo of Esther Adeshina and Daria Kuczer defeated the No. 84 duo of seniors Taylor Bridges and Paris Corley by a score of 6-4.

Singles Results

No. 47-ranked Corley grabbed the Tigers’ lone point of the afternoon to start singles action, defeating No. 67 Briggs in straight sets at the No. 3 singles court. Corley and Briggs contested an even first set before Corley was able to pull ahead and win 6-4. In the second set, Corley did not drop a game on her way to blanking Briggs 6-0 and making it 1-1 on the afternoon.

The Lady Vols took a 2-1 after Kuczer defeated sophomore Maggie Cubitt at the No. 4. Kuczer claimed the first set by a score of 6-2 before holding off Cubitt’s late surge in the second to win 6-4.

The lead was extended to 3-1 after Johanna Silva defeated sophomore Nina Geissler at the No. 6. Silva got off to a fast start, dropping one game in a 6-1 first set win. In the second set, Geissler and Silva went back and forth until Silva was able to narrowly hold her off and win 7-5 to claim the straight set win.

The match was clinched at the No. 1, where No. 85 Mertena defeated No. 110 Carrington. Mertena claimed the first set 6-2 before Carrington responded with a win of her own in the second, narrowly edging Mertena 6-4. The third set saw Mertena recover and go on to beat Carrington 6-1 to advance Tennessee to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

Up Next

The NCAA Selection Show will take place at 5 p.m. CT on Monday, May 3, on NCAA.com.

Social Center

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten , on Instagram @LSUWTen , and on www.Facebook.com/lsuwten.

#17 Tennessee 4, #10 LSU 1

Singles competition

1. #85 Rebeka Mertena (UT) def. #110 Safiya Carrington (LSU) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

2. #54 Taylor Bridges (LSU) vs. #97 Eleonora Molinaro (UT) 6-3, 6-6, unfinished

3. #47 Paris Corley (LSU) def. #67 Carly Briggs (UT) 6-4, 6-0

4. Daria Kuczer (UT) def. Maggie Cubitt (LSU) 6-2, 6-4

5. Eden Richardson (LSU) vs. Tenika McGriffin (UT) 4-6, 6-5, unfinished

6. Johanna Silva (UT) def. Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-1, 7-5

Doubles competition

1. Eden Richardson / Maggie Cubitt (LSU) vs. Tenika McGriffin/Eleonora Molinaro (UT) 4-5, unfinished

2. #31 Esther Adeshina/Daria Kuczer (UT) def. #84 Taylor Bridges / Paris Corley (LSU) 6-4

3. Carly Briggs/Rebeka Mertena (UT) def. Safiya Carrington / Anna Loughlan (LSU) 6-2

Match Notes:

Tennessee 17-7; National ranking #17

LSU 14-5; National ranking #10

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (3,4,6)