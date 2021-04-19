No. 13 Pearl River splits with Delta

MOORHEAD, Miss. — The No. 13 Pearl River softball team split its double header against Mississippi Delta Saturday on the road.

The Wildcats dropped game Game 1 8-6 but won the second game 12-2

“We are glad they came together in game two,” Head coach Christie Meeks said. “I feel like that was the major difference in Game 1 and Game 2. We were focused Game 2 and came out hitting and pitched a lot better. We have to eliminate walks.”

GAME 1: DELTA 8, PEARL RIVER 6

PRCC (23-11 overall, 15-7 MACCC) got on the board first with a sacrifice fly from Kaitlyn Passeau (Lucedale; George County) in the top of the first.

Delta immediately responded with a two-run shot in the bottom of the first to make it 2-1.

Delta added to its lead plating three runs in the bottom of the second to make it 5-1.

The Wildcats cut into the lead in the top of the fifth when Promise Shanks (Waynesboro; Wayne County) scored on an error to make it 5-2.

Delta responded with a three-run bomb to extend their lead to 8-2 in the bottom of the fifth.

The Wildcats tried to rally in the top of the 7th.

Hannah Miller (Kokomo; West Marion) got the scoring started with an RBI single.

Passeau followed that up with an RBI single of her own to make it 8-5.

Sydney Runnels (Seminary; South Jones) scored the last run for the Wildcats with an RBI

double to cut the lead to 8-6.

Runnels and McKall Holder (Hurley; East Central) both led the team in hits with two.

GAME 2: PEARL RIVER 12, DELTA 2

The Wildcats scored runs a plenty in the second matchup.

PRCC got off to a hot start in the bottom of the second.

Payton Lee (Picayune; Pearl River Central) belted a two-run shot to make it 2-0.

Kambryn Chassion (Picayune) made it 3-0 after scoring on an error.

Taelor York (Choctaw; Clinton Christian Academy) scored another run with an RBI-groundout to make it 4-0.

Delta got on the board in the bottom of the second with an RBI triple to cut the lead to 4-1.

Miller hit a solo shot in the top of the third to extend the lead to 5-1.

A Wildcat error allowed Delta to score a run in the bottom of the third to make it 5-2.

The Wildcats broke the game open in the top of the fourth.

Cassady Bradford (Saucier; West Harrison) plated a run with a groundout to put the Wildcats up 6-2.

Miller followed that up with another RBI this one a single.

Chassion plated the last three runs of the inning with a three-run double to make it 10-2.

Passeau scored the last two runs of the contest for the Wildcats with a two-run double.

Passeau led the Wildcats in hits with three.

“KP was very consistent and solid today,” Meeks said.

Chassion led the Wildcats in RBIs with three.

Madalyn Burch (Franklinton, La; Bowling Green) picked up the win for the Wildcats in the circle pitching three innings and only allowing one earned run while striking out two.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats return to action on Tuesday when they take on Jones in Ellisville. The doubleheader is set to start at 4 and 6 p.m.

