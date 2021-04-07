Nine subjects cited for turkey hunting violations during opening weekend

Special to the Item

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement agents cited nine people for alleged turkey hunting violations during the opening weekend of the 2021 turkey hunting season. Turkey season opened on April 2 in all three turkey hunting areas.

On April 2 agents cited:

Eric Harrington, 31, of Pride, for hunting turkey over a baited area and failing to comply with turkey tagging requirements in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Paul Nehring, 40, of Pride, for hunting turkey over a baited area in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Deron Berry, 51, of Prairieville, for hunting turkey over a baited area and hunting with an unplugged gun in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Chad White, 40, of Greenwell Springs, for hunting turkey over a baited area in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Christopher D. Allen, 35, of Kentwood, for hunting turkey over a baited area in Tangipahoa Parish.

On April 3 agents cited:

George Adam Manuel, 65, of Oakdale, for hunting turkey over a baited area in Allen Parish.

Harry M. Herman, 67, of Harrisonburg, for hunting turkey over a baited area in Catahoula Parish.

Billy J. Bass, 75, of Jonesville, for hunting turkey over a baited area in Catahoula Parish.

On April 4 agents cited:

Colby Craig, 19, of Ruston, for failing to comply with turkey tagging requirements in Union Parish.

According to the 2021Turkey Regulations, no person shall hunt or take turkeys by the aid of baiting or on or over a baited area. Hunters are not allowed to place, expose, deposit or scatter corn, wheat or other grain, salt or other feed to lure turkeys to their hunting area.

Also, turkey hunters are required to possess Louisiana basic hunting and big game licenses, Louisiana wild turkey license and turkey tags.

Hunting turkeys over a baited area, hunting with an unplugged gun and taking over the limit of turkeys each brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Failing to comply with turkey tagging regulations carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail.