Men’s Tennis Shuts Out Nicholls State in Weekday Matchup

THIBODAUX, La. – The Southern Miss Men’s tennis team advances to 7-1 after defeating Nicholls State 4-0 Tuesday afternoon in Thibodaux, La.

The Golden Eagles saw outstanding doubles performances from the pair of Alexander Gima and Matthieu Peres winning their match 5-4. Vence N’tcha and Antoine Audrain followed suit claiming the second match 6-3. The duo of Christopher Cahour and Olimjon Nabiev finished strong in doubles competition winning 6-2 over the Colonels.

Southern Miss continued their success in singles play winning five of six matches marking a Golden Eagle victory. Alexander Gima , Alan Sanson , Olimjon Nabiev , Antoine Audrain and Christopher Cahour were responsible for the five Southern Miss victories.

The Golden Eagles earn their third win in a row and notch their second consecutive shutout.

Individual season records as of April 6

Singles

Christopher Cahour : 7-1

Olimjon Nabiev : 6-1

Matthieu Peres : 4-2

Antoine Audrain : 4-3

Alan Sanson : 5-3

Alexander Gima : 3-4

Vence N’tcha: 0-0

Shamirul Shahril : 0-0

Hsiang Yi Wang : 0-0

Doubles

Matthieu Peres : 6-1

Alexander Gima : 6-1

Olimjon Nabiev : 5-1

Alan Sanson : 4-3

Vence N’tcha: 3-1

Antoine Audrain : 3-3

Hsiang Yi Wang : 2-4

Christopher Cahour : 1-0

Shamirul Shahril : 0-0

Next time out

The Golden Eagles play next on Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m. CT at home versus South Alabama.