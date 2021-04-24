Men’s Basketball Inks St. John’s Transfer Isaih Moore

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Southern Miss head men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner has announced the signing of Isaih Moore for the 2021-22 season.

Moore comes from St. John’s, where he started eight of his 25 appearances, averaging 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He shot 57.5 percent from the floor and exploded for a 26-point, 14-rebound performance against Georgetown. It was one of his 12 double-figure scoring games and two double-doubles.

“Of course Isaih Moore is one of the most sought-after prospects in Division I,” Ladner said. “He brings length and versatility and plays with passion and flair. We couldn’t be more excited. He played at one of the country’s top junior colleges in Pearl River and was incredibly well-coached under Chris Oney. I’m very excited how this class is beginning to shape up.”

Prior to his time in the Big Apple, the 6-foot-10 Moore was a Third-Team NJCAA All-American at Pearl River CC, where he was teammates with current Southern Miss guard Tae Hardy on the undefeated Wildcats squad. He spent his freshman season at College of Charleston.

Moore joins Jackson native and incoming freshman Rashad Bolden as the team’s first two signees.