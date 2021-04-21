Mary Burchfield

Funeral Services for Mary Jim Burchfield, age 83, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at West Union Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at West Union Baptist Church.

Burial will be in West Union Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. Rev. Bud Putnam and Rev. Billy Dowdy will officiate the service.

A native of Carriere, MS, she was a loving and devoted mother, MawMaw, GiGi, aunt and foster parent to numerous children. Mary Jim was a member of West Union Baptist Church for all of her life. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Houston Kirkland and Golda Pearson Kirkland; her husband, Mack “Bud” Burchfield; her brothers, Charles “Demon” Kirkland and Tommy Kirkland; and her sisters, Pat Miles and Martha Brown.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Chad (Traci) Burchfield, Gabriel Burchfield and Elizabeth “Libby” (Charles) Strahan; her unofficial son, Clain Roberts; her grandchildren, Brandy (Nathan) Lumpkin, Kaitlyn (Bryan) Wilson, Tegan Burchfield, Morgan Burchfield, Katie (Brandon) Burks, Chris Schommer and Michael Henry; nine great-grandchildren; her sisters and brothers, Margaret Wedgeworth, Janice (Oliver) Martin, Richard (Karen) Kirkland, Terry Kirkland and Pam (Mike) Aultman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Union Baptist Church, 560 West Union Road, Carriere, MS 39466.