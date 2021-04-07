April 6, 2021

Funeral Services for Marie C. Gilcrease, age 95, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Roseland Park Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Roseland Park Baptist Church.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Dan Young will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she owned and operated Marie’s Beauty Shop. Marie was a lifetime member of Roseland Park Baptist Church. She loved her church, enjoyed cooking for others, quilting, oil painting and visiting with her family and friends. Marie will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Benjamin Carroll and Emma Cecile Smith Carroll; her husband, Earl Gilcrease; her daughter, Brenda (Danny) Herrin; her granddaughter, Melissa Herrin; and her brothers and sisters, Elmer Carroll, Callie Burge, Fannie Davis, J.C. Carroll, Solly Carroll, R.D. Carroll, Dub Carroll, Mary Carroll, Waldo Carroll, Waldon Carroll, Jeannette Martin, Geneva Kennedy, Ruth Stockstill, and Nehemiah Carroll.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted daughters, Sharon (Paul) Albritton, Barbara “Bobbie” (Jerry) Froust, and Cynthia “Tootie” (Kevin) Avin; her grandchildren, Jeremy Froust, Leslie Long, Robert Froust, Paula Wilson, Lori Thompson, Scott Herrin, Josh Herrin, Mary Beth Campo, Sarah Walton, Adam Avin, Ben Avin, and Lauren Brinks; numerous great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

Contributions may be made to Roseland Park Baptist Church, 2130 Hwy 11 N, Picayune, MS 39466.