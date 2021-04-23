Man killed in I-12 traffic incident identified
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in a traffic incident on I-12 this morning.
Tyler Patrick Quave, 23, of 22875 Hwy. 40, Bush, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on I-12 near Pinnacle Parkway.
An autopsy will be conducted later.
Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash.
